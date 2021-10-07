Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Drops By 27.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,799. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

