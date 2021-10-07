Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 30.0%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

