Short Interest in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rises By 17.5%

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 7,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

