Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declines By 21.7%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,286. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

