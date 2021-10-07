Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Decreases By 15.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.