Short Interest in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Expands By 29.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $65.70.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
