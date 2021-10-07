Short Interest in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Expands By 29.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

