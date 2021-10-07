Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Drops By 16.1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

