Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 25.9%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,975. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
