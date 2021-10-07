Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 25.9%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,975. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

