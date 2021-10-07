Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Grows By 17.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 18,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,260. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

