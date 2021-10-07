Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Drops By 27.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 460,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,234. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.