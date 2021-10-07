Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Drops By 15.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. dynaCERT has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.