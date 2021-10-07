Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 26.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

