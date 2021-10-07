Short Interest in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Decreases By 20.2%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPWR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,833. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.