Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Increases By 17.5%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,765. The company has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

