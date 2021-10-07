Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rises By 17.5%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.94. 2,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. Freshpet has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

