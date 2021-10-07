Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 21.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
About Frontera Energy
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.