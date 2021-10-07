Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rises By 29.6%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.24. 9,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $148.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

