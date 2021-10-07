Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 24.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HERO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 303,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,041. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

