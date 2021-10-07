Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Declines By 14.7%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.
GMO Internet stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.
GMO Internet Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.