Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Rises By 30.5%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 184,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GROM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.