Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declines By 20.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD stock remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.61. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Analysts expect that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

