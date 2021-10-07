Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 15.1%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,352,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,638,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 910,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMACA stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

