Short Interest in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Increases By 17.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 10,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

