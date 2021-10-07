Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Expands By 17.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.