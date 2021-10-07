Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Drops By 20.2%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Manchester United by 19.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 110,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,810. The company has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a P/E ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.95. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.