Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 17.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

