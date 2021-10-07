Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Rises By 20.9%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 518,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Bank by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 106,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,452. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

