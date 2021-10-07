Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Drops By 20.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 11.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 626,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 578.82%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

