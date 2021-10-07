Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 27.7%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $15,689,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

