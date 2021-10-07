Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreases By 14.7%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NTRS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

