Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Drops By 27.8%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 32,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

