Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Rises By 20.4%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 175,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PCYG stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $110.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

