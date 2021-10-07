Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Drops By 24.9%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ID traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

