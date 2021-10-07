Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Decreases By 14.6%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

GHY opened at $15.55 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

