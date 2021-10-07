Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Increases By 17.1%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PNI traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.