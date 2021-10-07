Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Decreases By 14.9%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

PIFYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

