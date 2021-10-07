Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Drops By 26.3%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

PLYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 223,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

