Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rises By 20.6%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of PCYO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.
