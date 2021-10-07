Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rises By 20.6%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of PCYO opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 457.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

