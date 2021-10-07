Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Rises By 29.6%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 605,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 261,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,894. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

