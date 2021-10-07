Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Declines By 15.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,059,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,936,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.