Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 20.1%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Repsol stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

