Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 21.0%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 745,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,522. The company has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.26 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.