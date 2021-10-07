Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Grows By 19.0%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $3,566,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Savara will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

