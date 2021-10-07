Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Drops By 15.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $155.86 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

