Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Decreases By 15.0%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

