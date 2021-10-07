Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Decreases By 15.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

