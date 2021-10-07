Short Interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Decreases By 16.0%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.17. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

