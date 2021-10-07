Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 20.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of TISCY stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

