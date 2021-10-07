Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Grows By 20.2%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

