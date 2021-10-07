Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Decreases By 15.5%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKEAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

