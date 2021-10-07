Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 20.9%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.